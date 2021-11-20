Govee launches 6L Smart Humidifier with $30 discount, more from $5 (Up to 58% off)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its all-new 6L Smart Humidifier for $79.99 shipped once the on-page $30 off coupon has been clipped. With a list price of $110, today’s offer marks the very first drop since it launched earlier this week. As a result, it also happens to be the best offer yet. It’s great to feel warm and cozy at home in the midst of winter, but one side effect of all that heat tends to dry out your eyes, nose, lips, and skin. Thankfully, this can be quickly remedied with a humidifier. If you’re anything like me, you’re always on the the lookout for smart solutions whenever a new gadget for the house is needed. Well, Govee has you covered with its an all-new Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT-compatible humidifier that launched earlier this week. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity on board, you’ll be able to tweak modes, timers, schedules, mist levels, and the list goes on. Continue reading to find several other Govee deals priced from $5.

More Govee deals:

With just how many products Govee now has in its portfolio, it should come as no surprise that many other items are also on sale right now. In fact, our Govee guide has all sorts of markdowns that range from smart meat thermometers to its new RGBIC Smart Wall Sconces, and even an early Black Friday sale.

Govee 6L Smart Humidifier features:

Smart App Control: Use the Govee Home App through WiFi or Bluetooth to control your humidifier at any time, no matter where you are. You will also recieve notificiations on your phone when your tank is short of water and needs to be refilled.

Top-Fill Design: Make cleaning and refilling your humidifier quick and convenient. The top-fill design allows you to pour the water and reduce the risk of spillage. The transparent lines allows you to check the current water levels of your tank.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!