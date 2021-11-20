Prepare for the holidays with new jewelry priced as low as $5.50 at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, PAVOI Jewelry (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its jewelry on sale from $5.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Solitaire 1.5 Carat Dainty Choker Necklace at $9.07. For comparison, it normally goes for $13 at Amazon with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This necklace features an 18-inch length with 2-inch extender depending on how long you need it to be. There’s a 7.3mm Swarovski Cubic Zirconia crystal at the heart of this necklace as well, which is sure to impress this holiday season. Head below for a few more of our favorite deals, but Amazon’s landing page showcases everything that’s on sale right now.

Other 14K gold plated/colored jewelry deals:

Don’t forget to check out our fashion guide for other ways to upgrade your style this holiday season. You’ll want to bookmark this page and check back frequently to see what deals we’ve found since your last visit. After you upgrade your wardrobe, head on over to our dedicated Black Friday 2021 guide for all the deals we find throughout the holiday season.

More on the 14K Gold Plated Necklace:

  • A 7.3mm Swarovski Cubic Zirconia Crystal is prong set in a rhodium plated setting to complete this small pendant.
  • At 18″ in length with a 2″ extender this white gold jewelry for women will comfortably fit all neck sizes
  • We are an American owned and operated company! Please search PAVOI on Amazon for more of our designs!

