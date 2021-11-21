Save up to 80% on Amazon Charts Kindle eBooks starting at $1, today only

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of Amazon Charts Kindle eBooks. All of the offers in today’s sale will become a permanent addition to your library, with prices starting at $0.99 and delivering some of the best prices to date. With as much as 80% in savings across the lineup, you’ll find everything from mysteries and thrillers, to young adult, nonfiction, and romance books in the sale. There are plenty of acclaimed reads from notable authors, with all of our top picks outlined down below.

Notable Kindle eBooks in today’s sale:

Earlier this fall Amazon launched its latest Kindle Paperwhite 5, which delivers a new way to read the all of the eBooks on sale today. But then be sure to check out all of the Amazon First Reads November eBook freebies, as a new assortment of titles just dropped earlier in the week. That gives you a chance to expand your reading list with yet another new eBook, and at no cost.

