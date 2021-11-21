Bartesian Keurig-style cocktail maker drops to $280 in Amazon’s early holiday sale (Reg. $350)

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, the official Bartesian Amazon storefront is offering its premium Cocktail and Margarita Maker at $279.88 shipped. Regularly $350 at Amazon, this is a solid $70 in savings off the going rate on what could very well be one of the more unique gifts under the tree this year. It sells for a much more pricey $450 direct though. As you might know from our previous feature, this one launched at this time last year and is effectively the Keurig of cocktail making. Not only will it look gorgeous on the bar or countertop, but it makes creating professional-style cocktails a breeze. Just make sure you have a bottle or two of your favorite whiskey, vodka, rum, gin or tequila on hand, then just drop in one of the cocktail capsules, and you’re ready to go. Get even more details in our launch coverage right here and down below.

A bit overkill for your shipping list? Scoop up a nice Mixology Bartender Cocktail Shaker Set instead. This pretty 15-piece set will look fantastic in the bar setup and is now going for just $11 Prime shipped on Amazon. At that price, you might as well just grab one whether it’s as a gift or just for yourself.

Speaking of automated kitchen and drinkware that makes for a great gift, the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Black Friday deal is now live at Amazon with plenty of color options at $50 shipped. Regularly $80, grab one now before they sell out and the price jumps back up. We could see doorbuster offers on this one for slightly less come later this week, but there’s no telling how long those will last.

More on the Bartesisn Cocktail Maker:

Fill the Bartesian with your favorite brands of: Vodka, Tequila, Whiskey, Gin or Rum, as well as water. Then, insert your desired Bartesian cocktail capsule, which contains all the premium bitters, extracts, juice concentrates, and mixers that would otherwise need to be individually sourced, purchased, and stored. Once the capsule is inserted into your Bartesian, the cocktail is immediately identified via barcode and suggests the proper glassware on the user interface touchscreen.

