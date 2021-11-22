Amazon offers up to 30% off Yankee Candle, picutre frames, more from $8 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently offering up to 30% off select home decor and artwork from top brands including Yankee Candle. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the Yankee Candle Large 2-Wick Tumbler Candle in Macintosh for $14.74 Prime shipped. Regularly this candle is priced at $28 and that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over 8 months. It features over 110 hours of burn time and the apple smell is a great scent for the fall season. This candle would be a great gift idea as well as stocking stuffer too. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Looking for more deals? Nike started its Black Friday Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off select styles.

Yankee Candle Large 2-Wick Candle features:

  • Whether you’re creating a centerpiece or decorating a mantel, you can’t go wrong with the Yankee Candle Large 2-Wick Tumble. 
  • Don’t be afraid to mix and match with multiple candles as tumbler candles tend to play well with others. 
  • The sleek design of this 22 oz. candle has 2 wicks so there’s more fragrance to love, and comes with a brushed metal lid.

