Black Friday 2021 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

It’s officially Black Friday here at 9to5Toys and many of the mainstream retailers have already kicked up a number of promotions. Ranging from the best prices of the year on Apple Watch and AirPods to Android smartphones, smart home gear, and more, just about every product category is up for sale. Down below you’ll find our Black Friday deal hub for the week, which will be constantly updated with all of the latest offers in one central location. Head below for all of the best Black Friday deals and more.

Black Friday launches at every major retailer

As expected, nearly every major player in the game has unveiled deals for Black Friday today. Amazon is leading the way with its rotating Gold Boxes that go live every morning at 3 a.m. ET. This time around, we’re expecting some of the biggest discounts to date on smart home technology, TVs, Apple gear and more to come from Amazon. Make sure to bookmark this page for all of the latest price drops.

Apple Black Friday deals

Headlining all of the best Apple deals, you can now score AirPods Pro with the new MagSafe Charging Case at $159. That’s down from the $249 price tag that these launched with earlier this fall and down to a new all-time low.

Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon is now taking $60 off a selection of Apple Watch SE models headlined by the GPS 40mm Aluminum style at $219. Normally fetching $279, you’re looking at the best price of the year at $60 off. Hitting what we’re expecting to be the Black Friday sale price as we first spotted via Target’s ad, this going to be the best price of the holiday season.

Regardless of which model you end up strapping to your wrist, Apple Watch SE delivers many of the same features as the flagship Series 7, but in a more affordable package. You’ll of course still find a bevy of fitness tracking features like exercise tracking and heart rate monitoring, which are backed by a swim-proof design and a Retina OLED display.

Hyper Black Friday Sale

It’s time to start checking off your friends’ or family’s Holiday wish list and Hyper’s got you covered with 30% off sitewide deals, and doorbusters. And to kick the season off right, you can get 35% off on Monday and Tuesday only. Just use code HYPER35 at checkout.

HYPERDRIVE DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub $70 (Reg. $99.99)

(Reg. $99.99) HYPERDRIVE VIPER 10-in-2 USB-C Hub $91 (Reg. $129.99)

(Reg. $129.99) HYPERDRIVE ULTIMATE 11-in-1 USB-C Hub – DOORBUSTER $50 (Reg. $129.99)

(Reg. $129.99) HYPERDRIVE 4-in-1 USB-C Hub $42 (Reg. $59.99)

(Reg. $59.99) HYPERDRIVE 6-in-1 USB-C Hub For 24” iMac $56 (Reg. $79.99)

(Reg. $79.99) HYPERDRIVE 5-in-1 USB-C Hub For 24” iMac $35 (Reg. $49.99)

Best Google/Android Cyber Monday deals

Over on the Google front, nearly all of the Nest speakers, smart displays, and cameras have gone on sale in honor of Black Friday. This most notably includes the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen to $50, which is marking an all-time low at 50% off. With a 7-inch display and all of the usual Assistant features, the latest Nest Hub also features Soli Sleep Sensing for monitoring overnight wellness. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Other notable tech deals for Black Friday:

Simply Mac – Up to $350 off Macs + 50% off HomePod mini, more

The Simply Mac Black Friday sale is on, offering savings of up to 50% on a whole range of Apple products and accessories – with child and adult Segway scooters thrown into the mix! If you’re looking for a new MacBook, the company not only saves you money on both low-end and high-end models, but it’s also offering a half-price HomePod mini with any Mac purchase.

13″ MacBook Air $880 (Reg $999)

(Reg $999) 13″ MacBook Pro $1149 (Reg $1299)

(Reg $1299) 14” MacBook Pro $1799 (Reg. $1999)

(Reg. $1999) 16” MacBook Pro $2199 (Reg $2499)

(Reg $2499) 24″ iMac $1149 (Reg $1299)

(Reg $1299) 27″ iMac $1599 (Reg $1799)

Home goods, fashion, and everything else:

Roborock deals up to 42% off

This Black Friday, you don’t have to break your budget to get an excellent robot vacuum and mop to keep your floors clean all year round. For a limited time, Roborock is offering as much as 42% off its best vacuums, with options perfect for all budgets and homes.

Roborock S7+ robot vacuum and mop with auto-empty $720 (Reg. $950)

(Reg. $950) Roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop $455 (Reg. $650)

(Reg. $650) Roborock S4 MAX LiDAR Robot Vacuum $280 (Reg. $430)

(Reg. $430) Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum and Mop $220 (Reg. $380)

(Reg. $380) Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop $360 (Reg. $600)

(Reg. $600) Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner $460 (Reg. $750)

(Reg. $750) Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $360 (Reg. $500)

(Reg. $500) S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop $380 (Reg. $550)

