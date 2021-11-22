CORSAIR PC gaming gear falls to Amazon lows: RGB kits, mice, keyboards, and more

Amazon is now offering a selection CORSAIR PC gaming gear on sale ahead of Black Friday. Our favorite is the iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Tower Starter Kit for $109.99 shipped. Normally $130, today’s deal beats our last mention by $0.51 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. These unique light towers are perfect for the high-end PC gaming battlestation. Made to synchronize with the rest of your CORSAIR lighting peripherals, these RGB LED bars are customizable within the iCUE software and can even integrate with games and media for a fully immersive experience. Take a closer look in our hands-on review, then head below for additional early Black Friday CORSAIR deals.

More CORSAIR deals:

Don’t forget to check out the best PC gaming deals as we find them in our dedicated guide, which we constantly keep updated with the newest discounts from around the web. After that, be sure to swing by our Black Friday 2021 hub for the latest on the year’s largest shopping holiday.

More on the CORSAIR iCUE LT100 Smart LIghting Tower:

Immersive Ambient Lighting: Extend your PC’s RGB lighting, illuminating your environment with diffused colors and intricate lighting effects to create an immersive backdrop of ambient lighting.

Integrate with Games and Media: Synchronize your ambient lighting to dynamically match the on-screen action in games, movies, and videos, or turn your room into a living visualizer for your music.

Everything You Need to Shine: Includes two connected 422mm-tall towers with 46 customizable LEDs each, an external power supply, a 1.5m extension cable, and a removable headset holder.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!