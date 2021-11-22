DEWALT’s popular 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set hits $12.50, more from $9 (Up to 27% off)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set (DW1354) for $12.29 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Lowe’s with free in-store pickup. Typically sold for $15 or higher, today’s deal shaves at least 18% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Each piece in this DEWALT drilling kit boasts a titanium coating to yield an extended lifespan. With it you’ll be ready to tackle materials ranging from metal to wood, plastic, and more. A bundled tough case container keeps everything organized and protected. All bits within this set boast a web taper that “increases the rigidity to decrease potential for breakage.” Continue reading to find more DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, and CRAFTSMAN deals priced from $9.

More tool accessory deals:

And if you’re in the market for some power tools, over the weekend we spotted some notable markdowns from Bosch, Bostitch, and others. With pricing that kicks off at $22.50, there are cost-friendly options for every budget. Bookmark our tools guide so you can see what else turns up throughout the week and beyond.

DEWALT 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set features:

Connectable accessory storage system to optimize storage space of the drill bits for wood, metal and plastic

Patented bit-bar design of the drill bits allows easy removal of bits and customizable placement

Clear lid allows you to easily see contents at glance

