DEWALT’s popular 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set hits $12.50, more from $9 (Up to 27% off)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set (DW1354) for $12.29 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Lowe’s with free in-store pickup. Typically sold for $15 or higher, today’s deal shaves at least 18% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Each piece in this DEWALT drilling kit boasts a titanium coating to yield an extended lifespan. With it you’ll be ready to tackle materials ranging from metal to wood, plastic, and more. A bundled tough case container keeps everything organized and protected. All bits within this set boast a web taper that “increases the rigidity to decrease potential for breakage.” Continue reading to find more DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, and CRAFTSMAN deals priced from $9.
More tool accessory deals:
- DEWALT #8 Drill Flip Drive: $11.50 (Reg. $16)
- BLACK+DECKER 42-pc. Screwdriver Bit Set: $12 (Reg. $14)
- CRAFTSMAN 19-pc. Drill Bit Set: $9 (Reg. $12)
- View all…
And if you’re in the market for some power tools, over the weekend we spotted some notable markdowns from Bosch, Bostitch, and others. With pricing that kicks off at $22.50, there are cost-friendly options for every budget. Bookmark our tools guide so you can see what else turns up throughout the week and beyond.
DEWALT 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set features:
- Connectable accessory storage system to optimize storage space of the drill bits for wood, metal and plastic
- Patented bit-bar design of the drill bits allows easy removal of bits and customizable placement
- Clear lid allows you to easily see contents at glance
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!