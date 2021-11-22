GAP Early Black Friday Deals offer 40% off your purchase + deals starting at $20

GAP’s Black Friday Early Deals offers 40% off everything when you apply promo code GOSHOP. GAP also features really big deals including sweat styles from $25, jeans starting at $30, and pajamas at $20. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Boot Jeans with Washwell for men that are currently marked down to $30, which is 50% off the original rate. These jeans feature a medium wash design that’s timeless as well as its straight fit. This style was made to last with a washwell material that’s infused with stretch to promote comfort. If you’re looking for a pair of jeans for the holiday season, this would be a really nice option. Find even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales from top brands today.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links