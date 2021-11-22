JBL headphones fall to new lows up to 50% off: Quantum ONE gaming, Tour PRO+, more

JBL’s Black Friday pricing is now live across a variety of the company’s headphones both at Amazon and direct. Our favorite is the Quantum ONE Over-Ear Gaming Headset with Active Noise Cancellation at $149.95 shipped. Also available direct. Down from $300, today’s deal saves 50% and marks a new all-time low in 2021, though it’s a match for our last mention in November of 2020. This high-end gaming headset uses JBL’s unique QuantumSPHERE 360 technology that leverages integrated head tracking sensors to let you “pinpoint sound during gameplay.” It also leverages true active noise cancellation which can help block out distractions while you’re trying to focus on a competitive gaming match. It works with PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and more, while also including RGB lighting and a detachable boom microphone. There’s quite the selection of JBL audio gear on sale already, and we outline each discounted price available down below.

Don’t forget that Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with Spatial Audio and more are currently on sale for an Amazon low of $155. Normally $179, today’s deal is only the second time that we’ve seen these brand-new earbuds at a discounted price and makes now a great time to upgrade your on-the-go audio game. After checking out that deal, don’t forget to swing by our Black Friday guide for all of the latest sales that we track over the rest of this week.

In competitive gaming, sound is survival, and JBL knows great sound: from the thrill of tracking enemies in FPS games, to engaging in epic MOBA battles, the JBL Quantum ONE amplifies every victory in PC gaming.

Features JBL QuantumSPHERE 360 technology with integrated head-tracking sensor allows you to pinpoint sound during game play for a true competitive edge, so you never have to miss a step, shot or jump during gameplay.

JBL Quantum ONE gaming headset incorporates True Active Noise Cancellation which actively monitors your environment and blocks out unnecessary noise so that you can focus on the game in front of you.

