Save 20% or more on nearly all of LEGO’s 2021 kits: Star Wars, Creator, more from $6 [Update]

After seeing the latest creations from LEGO drop earlier in the week, Amazon is now delivering one of the largest sales of the year across nearly the entire 2021 collection. With 20% or more in savings applied to just about all of the latest Star Wars kits, 2021 Advent Calendars, and other display-worthy builds, you’re looking at a series of all-time lows alongside the first discounts on many. Starting at just $6, you’ll also find free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Head below for all of the early Black Friday LEGO 2021 deals.
Notable licensed LEGO early Black Friday deals:
Update: New LEGO deals have rolled in. Check them out and then pursue all of the other markdowns:
- Mandalorian and Grogu BrickHeadz: $12 (Reg. $20)
- Mandalorian Imperial Armored Marauder: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Black Panther Dragon Flyer: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Minecraft Ruined Portal: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Boba Fett’s Starship: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Learn more in our review
- Mandalorian Starfighter: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Learn more in our review
- Millennium Falcon Microfighter: $7 (Reg. $10)
- Learn more in our review
- Iron Man Art: $84 (Reg. $120)
- Learn more in our review
- Marvel Avengers Wrath of Loki: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Ninjago Legacy Overlord Dragon: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Obi-Wan’s Hut: $23 (Reg. $30)
Star Wars
- Darth Vader Helmet: $56 (Reg. $70)
- Learn more in our review
- Scout Trooper Helmet: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Learn more in our review
- Buildable Grogu: $64 (Reg. $80)
- Learn more in our review
- Clone Wars Duel on Mandalore: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Learn more in our review
- Art The Sith: $96 (Reg. $120)
- AT-AT vs. Tauntaun Microfighters: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Learn more in our review
- General Grievous’s Starfighter: $68 (Reg. $80)
- Mandalorian & Grogu BrickHeadz: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Learn more in our review
- Imperial Shuttle: $56 (Reg. $70)
- Learn more in our review
- Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter: $49 (Reg. $70)
- Learn more in our review
- Bad Batch Attack Shuttle: $80 (Reg. $100)
- Learn more in our review
- Imperial Probe Droid: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Learn more in our review
- Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Learn more in our review
- Tie Fighter: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Learn more in our review
- Trouble on Tatooine: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Learn more in our review
- Sith TIE Fighter: $56 (Reg. $80)
- Mandalorian Battle Pack: $11 (Reg. $15)
Advent Calendars
- Star Wars: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Avengers: $32 (Reg. $40)
- City: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Friends: $24 (Reg. $30)
Mario
- Mario Starter Course: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Master Your Adventure Maker Set: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Wiggler’s Poison Swamp: $30 (Reg. $40)
- Piranha Plant Puzzling Challenge: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Penguin Mario Power-Up Pack: $8 (Reg. $10)
- Frog Mario Power-Up Pack: $6 (Reg. $10)
Technic
- Jeep Wrangler: $40 (Reg. $50)
- McLaren Senna GTR: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Monster Jam Grave Digger: $16 (Reg. $20)
Minecraft
- The Pig House: $40 (Reg. $50)
- The Abandoned Mine: $16 (Reg. $20)
- The Trading Post: $16 (Reg. $20)
- The Bee Farm: $16 (Reg. $20)
Harry Potter
- Hogwarts Fluffy Encounter: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Hogwarts Polyjuice Potion Mistake: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Hogwarts Astronomy Tower: $80 (Reg. $100)
- Fluffy Encounter: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Transfiguration Class: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Charms Class: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Potions Class: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Herbology Class: $24 (Reg. $30)
Notable in-house LEGO early Black Friday deals:
Botanical Garden
- Bonsai Tree: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Learn more in our review
- Flower Bouquet: $41 (Reg. $50)
- Learn more in our review
City
- Family House: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Skate Park: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Fire Rescue Helicopter: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Airshow Jet Transporter: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Race Buggy Transporter: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Holiday Camper Van: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Road Plates: $16 (Reg. $20)
Creator 3-in-1
- Space Mining Mech: $20 (Reg. $25)
- Surfer Beach House: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Superbike: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Race Car: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Wild Lion: $12 (Reg. $15)
Architecture
- Architecture White House: $80 (Reg. $100)
- Architecture Tokyo Skyline: $48 (Reg. $80)
- Learn more in our review
LEGO X-Wing Starfighter features:
Recreate scenes from the classic Star Wars trilogy with this awesome building toy for kids, featuring a LEGO brick-built version of Luke Skywalker’s iconic X-wing Fighter (75301). Includes Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna LEGO minifigures, each with weapons including Luke’s lightsaber, plus an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure for role-play adventures.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!