WD_BLACK 2TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox falls to $70, D50 Thunderbolt 3 1TB NVMe dock $400

Amazon is offering the WD_BLACK 2TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox at $69.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $80 or more, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This drive is compatible for both current- and previous-generation Xbox consoles. Games these days are taking up more and more storage, so having extra space on your console is increasingly becoming a must. This drive ships with 2TB of storage and a 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership trial if you’ve yet to give the service a shot. The USB cable offers transfer speeds of up to 5Gb/s, and the enclosed hard drive can move data at up to 130MB/s. Take a closer look in our hands-on review, then head below for additional WD deals.

We also spotted the WD_BLACK 1TB D50 Game Dock Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station with 1TB NVMe SSD on sale for $399.99 shipped. Down from $465 or so, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This unique Thunderbolt 3 dock packs DisplayPort 1.4, two 10Gb/s USB-C ports, three USB-A 10Gb/s, Gigabit Ethernet, and more at your gaming setup. The included 1TB NVMe SSD can reach speeds of up to 3000MB/s, and there’s even built-in RGB lighting effects that you can control from software on your computer. If that’s not enough, those with laptops will find that WD_BLACK’s 1TB D50 dock delivers up to 87W of USB-C Power Delivery charging ability here as well.

Don’t forget to swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save. Just today, we found a slew of CORSAIR gaming peripherals on sale at up to 50% off, while also unearthing several monitor discounts that are sure to take your setup to the next level.

More on the WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive:

  • Comes with an 18-inch 457mm USB Type-A to Micro-B cable with SuperSpeed interface up to 5Gbps. Cable length may vary
  • Portable form factor that provides fast access to your gaming library, anywhere you go
  • High-performance HDD in speeds up to 130MB/s to optimize your console or PC gaming experience. Based on read speed and internal testing. As used for transfer rate, megabyte per second MB/s = one million bytes per second. Performance will vary depending on your hardware and software components and configurations

