Amazon takes up to 60% off Bulova watches for holiday gifting, today only

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is currently offering up to 60% off Bulova Watches for men and women alike. A standout from this sale is the Bulova Men’s Classic Aerojet 96A199 that’s currently marked down to $183.86 shipped. Regularly this watch is priced at $365 and it’s matched with the all-time low for over a year. This would make a fantastic holiday gift guide and it’s a classic piece that can be dressed up or down seamlessly. It’s available in two color options and water-resistant up to 100 meters. This style comes in a beautiful box for gifting as well. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Looking for more deals? adidas just launched its Black Friday as well as Nike, Backcountry, and more.

Bulova Classic Aerojet Watch features:

Automatic Collection Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with crown at two o’clock position, open aperture silver-white dial with rose gold-tone hands and markers, exhibition case back, automatic heart-beat self-winding movement with 40-hour power reserve, boxed mineral glass

Croco-embossed brown leather strap with three-piece buckle closure, and water resistance to 30 meters.

Movement: 3 Hand Quartz, Day / Date with Dress Strap Buckle

Case Diameter: 41mm

Water Resistant up to 30m (100ft)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!