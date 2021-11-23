Mountain Hardwear’s Black Friday Sale offers 25% off sitewide + free shipping

Mountain Hardwear’s Holiday Sale takes 25% off sitewide including best-selling jackets, vests, pullovers, pants, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Keele Grid Hoody Jacket is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $113. For comparison, this jacket is regularly priced at $150. This style is perfect for layering and is lightweight, which is great for fall weather. It’s available in an array of color options and has an attached hood, in case you run into rain showers. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Mountain Hardwear customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from this sale and be sure to check out Backcountry’s Black Friday sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

