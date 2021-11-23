Score PIT BOSS’ Analog Smoker at a 1-year Amazon low of $165 (Reg. $199)

Amazon is offering the PIT BOSS Analog Smoker (77220) for $164.89 shipped. That’s $34 off the typical rate there and marks the first notable price drop we’ve tracked at Amazon in over a year. Craft all sorts of new meals at home when adding this stylish smoker to your cooking setup. It offers 593-square inches of total smoking space, which should leave you with plenty of room to prepare a meal for the whole family. This smoker is outfitted with a large window as well as door and meat thermometers in addition to an external wood chip loading system. Unlike much of the competition, this offering comes in an eye-catching navy blue colorway.

If something more basic will do the trick, consider Cuisinart’s 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill at $30 Prime shipped. Despite wielding a portable form factor, this unit is fully capable of cooking your next meal. It spans just 14.5 by 14.5 by 15 inches and weighs in at a mere 2 pounds.

And for all of the times when you need to quickly reheat leftovers, right now is a great time to grab Amazon’s Alexa-ready microwave at $52 shipped. Having sold for $75 over most of the last year, this makes today’s markdown a notable one that’s worth snatching up. Drop by our home goods guide to see what other kitchen-friendly upgrades are on sale.

PIT BOSS Analog Smoker (77220) features:

  • Integrated analog controls – no more plugging and unplugging components
  • Three porcelain coated cooking grids, 593 sq in. Includes porcelain coated water and wood pan
  • Analog meat probe included
  • Complete control of smoker from 150F – 325F
  • External access to wood pan

