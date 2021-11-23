Polaroid’s 600 Vintage Instant Camera makes a novel gift at $99 (Save $30), more

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is now offering the Polaroid 600 Vintage Instant Camera for $99 shipped. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at the first notable discount of $30 off while marking a new all-time low. This vintage-inspired instant camera looks like it’s right out of the 90s, but was just released earlier this fall. Arriving with a fitting design for the era it harks back to, the Polaroid 600 features an analog build with autofocus lens and integrated hand strap. Whether you’re looking for a novel gift for that special someone on your list or just want to snap some physical photos yourself of upcoming holiday gatherings, this is worth a look.

While no film is actually included with the lead deal, you can use your savings towards some prints at Amazon. Going with this double pack right here is the best value, but you can opt for just eight shots for $20 instead. In either case, picking up some film is a must for using the camera out of the box. But then be sure to check out the rest of the discounts in today’s Amazon Polaroid sale right here.

But if the novelty of an instant camera isn’t quite going to do it for the holidays, we’re still tracking a notable price cut on Fujifilm’s X-T4 mirrorless DSLR. Dropping in price for one of the first times, the $200 discount arrives at a new Amazon all-time low with plenty of notable specs for capturing all of those upcoming moments.

Polaroid 600 Vintage Instant Camera features:

Your first step into analog instant photography. The Polaroid 600 Express analog instant camera is as simple as point-and-shoot. Almost a decade on from the boxy shape of the ‘80s, the ‘90s round design was all about curves and that bubble feel of the era.

