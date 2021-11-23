Rare Black Friday price drop hits Amazon’s Alexa-ready microwave at $52 (Reg. up to $75)

As part of the early Amazon Black Friday deals, we are now tracking a rare deal on the Amazon Basics Alexa Microwave at $51.99 shipped. Regularly listed at $60 before jumping up to $75 for most of 2021, this is the lowest price we have tracked in that time frame and the second-lowest total all-time. Alongside quick-cook voice presets, you can just bark orders via your Alexa gear (just about all of which is on sale right now for Black Friday) to “defrost vegetables, make popcorn, cook potatoes, and reheat rice,” among other things. This 700W, 0.7-cubic foot is great for tight spaces, the lake house, and more with 10 power levels, a kitchen timer, child lock, and a built-in turntable. Get a closer look in our hands-on review. More details below.

Speaking of Black Friday kitchenware deals, we are also now tracking rock-bottom pricing on brand name blender systems from Magic Bullet, Ninja, Breville, Vitamix, and more. One particular highlight here is Walmart’s now annual doorbuster offer on the Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender at just $15.

You’ll also want to scope out the now live Instant Pot deals starting from $59 and with up to $110 in savings on many of the most sought-after models. All of the details on these offers are right here and be sure to drop a bookmark down our master Black Friday deal hub as we move closer to Thanksgiving Day.

More on the Amazon Basics Alexa Microwave:

Now it’s easier to defrost vegetables, make popcorn, cook potatoes, and reheat rice. With an Echo device (not included), quick-cook voice presets and a simplified keypad let you just ask Alexa to start microwaving.

Compact size saves counter space, plus 10 power levels, a kitchen timer, a child lock, and a turntable.

Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new presets.

