SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker now $51 for Black Friday (Amazon low, Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker with starter pack for $50.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $100, and currently on sale for $70 direct, this is more than 48% off the going rate, $9 below our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. This is also matching the lowest price we have ever tracked from any retailer and that was a limited Kohl’s offer earlier this month. As one of the latest models in the SodaStream lineup, this a great way to have freshly made sparkling water in the fridge just to your liking all holiday season and beyond. Each SodaStream C02 cylinder (one is included with this machine) creates up to 60-liters and this model is compatible with all SodaStream carbonation bottles for when it’s time for a refill. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Target and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

A great way to use some of the savings here, whether this is a gift or not, is to grab some flavor drops. The 3-packs start at around $12 Prime shipped on Amazon, allowing you to serve up whichever flavor you’re in the mood for this holiday season, or just to mix and match to create your own concoctions.

And while we are upgrading the kitchen arsenal, dive into the now live Ninja Black Friday sale from $69. Any of the brands multi-cookers and air fryers are seeing deep price drops for the holidays alongside a host of blenders and rare offers on some of its more speciality products right here.

More on the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button

Includes: sparkling water maker, quick connect 60L Co2 cylinder, and 1 liter dishwasher-safe BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

SodaStream Terra machines are only compatible with the SodaStream Quick Connect CO2 cylinder

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!