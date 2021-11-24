Amazon has 23andMe DNA test kits, more from $49 ahead of Black Friday (Up to $100 off)

We are now tracking some solid deals on 23andMe and AncestryDNA test kits at Amazon. You can score the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test kit for $99 shipped. That’s 50% off the regular $199 price tag, $30 below the previous deal price, and the best we can find. Whether it’s to discover your potential royal bloodline or just to get a better idea of the health traits running in your family, this is among the most popular options out there. It provides over 150 reports all while screening for genetic connections and tracking your ancestral composition across the globe. This kit also features details to discover “what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.” As always with 23andMe, there are no additional hidden fees or lab costs after your initial purchase. Head below for more DNA test kits from $59.

These DNA test kit deals are part of Amazon’s early Black Friday offers that have now been joined by a wide-ranging Best Buy Apple gear sale. You can browse through all fo the early deals right here including AirPods Pro, HomePod mini bundles and much more.

HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.*

ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.

