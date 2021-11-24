Amazon’s in-house athletic wear up to 30% off from $5 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off activewear from its in-house brands. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Amazon Essentials Men’s Tech Stretch Long-Sleeve Performance Pullover Hoodie that’s currently marked down to $14.60 Prime shipped. This hoodie looks great with shorts, joggers, jeans, khakis, and more. It’s available in four color options and has reflective details to help keep you visible in low light. The lightweight jersey fabric is also highly breathable as well as sweat-wicking. This style is a nice option for layering during cold weather training sessions too. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Amazon Essentials Tech Performance Pullover features:

  • Roomy through chest and waist
  • Soft, lightweight, moisture wicking jersey fabric with brushed back
  • Reflective logo at back
  • Thumbholes for additional warmthWhether you’re heading out for a jog or running errands with the kids, our apparel is made to work out, live in, and lounge.

