Put Apple’s latest Intel MacBook Air under the tree at $270 off with Thanksgiving clearance sale

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is now offering Apple’s latest 2020 Intel MacBook Air 1.1GHz/8GB/256GB for $729 shipped in gold. Normally selling at the $999 price tag, this is the best we’ve seen on a new condition model and $70 or so under what we’re going to see on the newer M1 model (currently $149 off right now). If you’re shopping this year to put someone’s very first Mac under the tree come December, this discount provides some extra savings to help make that gift happen. Featuring a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone support, there’s also Touch ID, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Throw in support for macOS Monterey and 11-hour battery life, and this is quite the notable package for the price. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $32. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk.

As noted above, we’re also seeing a concurrent discount on Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air right now. This model steps up to the in-house Apple Silicon chip over the Intel processor found on the lead deal, but isn’t quite as affordable. Even so, the $149 discount surely goes along way towards making the more recent machine a little more obtainable for putting under the tree.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology

Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID

Tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Fast SSD storage

8GB of memory

Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 11 hours of battery life

