Early Black Friday Oral-B/ Philips Sonicare toothbrushes, more from $15 (Up to $100 off)

We are now tracking some great deals on Oral-B and Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes, oral care gear, and more in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. You can now score the Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush at $29.97 shipped. Matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $28.49 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a new Amazon 2021 low and we have only seen this model down this low a couple times previous to that. This no-frills option is perfect for folks that want that electric toothbrush cleaning experience without dealing with all of the extras. A built-in pressure sensor, the ever-important 2-minute timer, and compatibility with a wide range of Oral-B’s brush heads make this a perfect option for most folks, not to mention on the best Black Friday electric toothbrush deals yet. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Target customers. More Oral-B early Black Friday deals below.

Early Black Friday Oral-B, Philips, and Waterpik deals:

More on the Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush:

Clinically proven superior 3D cleaning oscillates and pulsates to break up and remove up to 300 percentage more plaque along the gum line than a regular manual toothbrush

The pressure sensor stops the pulsation movement if you brush too hard and the in handle timer helps you brush for a dentist recommended 2 minutes

1 Mode, Daily Clean, rotates to break up and sweep away plaque

Included in pack: 1 Oral B Professional Handle, 1 CrossAction Brush head and 1 charger

