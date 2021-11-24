Blue Microphones Yeti Pro sees first discount for Black Friday at $150 (Save $100)

Lenovo is currently offering the new Blue Microphones Yeti Pro for $149.99 shipped. Typically fetching $250, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts at $100 off the usual price tag and a new all-time low. Delivering flagship specs to live up to its professional designation, the Yeti Pro arrives as the “world’s first USB microphone” with an analog XLR output and 24-bit/192kHz digital recording resolution. There’s seperate circuits for using with studio mixers and preamps as well as a built-in headphone amp for zero-latency monitoring. Not to mention, four polar patterns, microphone gain control, and an adjustable stand to complete this podcasting, Zoom call, or Twitch stream upgrade. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to take the podcasting setup to the next level, using your savings on the Blue Compass Broadcast Boom Arm will let you make the most out of the Yeti Pro. This adjustable boom arm features internal springs for snapping back and forth between preset angles and will help keep the microphone at the perfect level right when your recording. I personally have one of these in my setup and the first-party finish is definitely worth recommending over some of the more affordable solutions out there.

The Blue Microphones Black Friday discounts continue otherwise with a collection of alternatives that aren’t quite as premium as the lead deal, but still every bit as noteworthy at the sale prices. Starting with the Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone which enters at $40, you’ll be able to save on additional upgrades to the workstation at up to 33% off.

Blue Microphones Yeti Pro features:

The Yeti Pro is the world’s first USB microphone combining 24 bits/192 kHz digital recording resolution with analog XLR output. Featuring three custom condenser capsules and four different pattern settings, the Yeti Pro can capture digital audio with up to four times the clarity found on CDs. Plus, the Yeti Pro features a cutting-edge A-D converter chip and separate analog circuit path for use with professional studio mixers and preamps.

