COSORI’s variable temperature gooseneck kettle helps you achieve the perfect brew at $51

Amazon is offering the COSORI Variable Temperature Gooseneck Electric Kettle for $50.99 shipped. For comparison, this kettle normally goes for $75 at Amazon with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. COSORI’s kettle here has five precise temperature presets that allow you to dial it in for the perfect brew every time. The keep warm function will automatically hold the temperature for 60 minutes before it starts to cool off. On top of that, it beeps three times once the water reaches the preset temperature to let you know it’s ready, though that can be disabled when needed. The 1200W heater can also bring a full kettle to a boil in just three to five minutes. Head below for more.

Offering a similar overall design, the Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Kettle features the same 27-ounce capacity. However, you won’t find a variable control setting here, as it only heats to one temperature. But, given that it costs just $37.50, and not $51, this could be a good addition to your coffee brewing setup on a tighter budget.

Don’t forget that De’Longhi espresso machines are now on sale at Amazon ahead of Black Friday with quite a few deals available. Pricing starts as low as $234, and both high-end and more entry-level options are available here. So, if you’re looking for a solid coffee brewing setup, De’Longhi is a great way to give your morning routine an upgrade.

More on the COSORI Gooseneck Kettle:

Designed in California. This Cosori’s Gooseneck Kettle features 5 precise temperature presets. The accurate variable presets allow you to never again burn your coffee or tea leaves. It also has a Keep Warm function that automatically keeps water at the same temperature for 60 minutes

Turning Off The Ready Tone: The kettle features a ready tone that beep 3 times when the water reached the preset temperature. If you don’t want this beep alert. You can press and hold “HOLD TEMP” for 8 seconds to turn beeps on/off

The Purest Taste: The kettle is made with 100% food-grade stainless steel in its housing, lid, and spout, with no Teflon or chemical linings, which keeps the perfect taste for your coffee and tea

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!