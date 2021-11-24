Cricut’s Maker 3, Explore 3, and other machines fall to new all-time lows for Black Friday from $99

Amazon is offering the Cricut Maker 3 for $369.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $399, you’re saving $30 here and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our last mention by an additional $10. Cricut’s Maker 3 is the company’s latest at-home crafting machine. Designed to work with hundreds of different materials, you can use the Maker 3 to cut, emboss, deboss, draw, and more. Whether you’re wanting to make Christmas cards for the family or start your own crafting business, the Cricut Maker 3 is the best at-home solution for crafting, cutting, and more since it works with paper, vinyl, wood, leather, and various other materials. Take a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more Cricut deals from $139.

For those on a tighter budget, consider picking up the Cricut Explore 3 for $269.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Also down $30 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked all-time. The Explore 3 tones things down a bit from the Maker 3, leaving behind features like being able to cut wood, emboss metal, and other similar tasks. However, the Explore 3 still easily handles cutting or writing on paper, vinyl, and more. Sure, it’s not as versatile, but if you don’t plan to work with the harder materials mentioned here, then the Explore 3 is a fantastic way to get into the custom crafting game. Dive into our announcement coverage for a more lengthy breakdown of the features and comparison.

Amazon is now offering the Cricut Joy for $99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, it normally goes for $150 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Cricut Joy is the company’s most budget-friendly machine, offering the ability to create small cards and signs with ease. The main thing to keep in mind with the Joy is its work surface is a fraction of what the other machines on sale for Black Friday can handle, meaning your projects will be much smaller overall. But, if all you want to do is make cards or compact projects, the Cricut Joy is a fantastic option. Take a closer look in our hands-on review.

Amazon is also offering the Cricut Explore Air 2 for $139 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally around $200 these days, this discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Explore Air 2 is the previous model of the Explore 3 mentioned above, but they share many similarities. Essentially, they’re the same unit internally, outside of the compatibility with Smart Materials and the refreshed exterior design. If you’re looking for the most budget-focused way to get into the Cricut ecosystem while still retaining the most creative ability possible, the Explore Air 2 is a fantastic choice.

There’s also the Cricut Maker for $199 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $249 normal going rate and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Just like the Explore Air 2 and Explore 3 are similar, the Maker and Maker 3 share many features. You’ll find essentially the same compatibility when it comes to materials, though the original Maker here doesn’t work with Smart Materials and also is a tad bit slower in its cuts, so that’s something to keep in mind for sure.

The Cricut Maker 3 cuts 300+ materials and is compatible with 13 tools (sold separately) for all your cutting, scoring, and embellishing projects!

The Cricut Maker 3 is compatible with all new Cricut Smart Materials! Cricut Smart Paper, Cricut Smart Vinyl, and Cricut Smart HTV Iron On are perfect for super-long, super-precise cuts up to 12ft without a machine mat.

With 10X more cutting power than Cricut Explore-family machines and ability to work with Rotary Blade, Knife Blade, Scoring Wheels, Foil Transfer Tool, and additional tools available for creating decorative effects like engraving, debossing and more

