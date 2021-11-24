Design your own iPhone 13 or iPad 2021 case at 20% off in the DODOcase Black Friday sale

The DODOcase Black Friday sale is now live with 20% off all custom designed iPhone and iPad cases. This offering includes all previous-generation Apple handsets and tablets still supported by the brand as well as iPhone 13 and the new 2021 iPad models via the DODOCase online customizer tool. Rarely discounted at all, this marks the first notable price drop we have tracked on the new iPhone 13 cases since launching in late September and even lower prices than we tracked on the previous sitewide sale for Memorial Day 2021. Head below for more details and this year’s promo code for the DODOcase Black Friday sale.

DODOcase Black Friday sale

This year’s DODOcase Black Friday sale is focused on the brand’s online editor where customers can design their very own iPhone 13 or iPad 2021 case including everything from exterior and interior fabric options, multiple leather colorways, “premium Pergamena leather spines,” and much more. Simply use code CUSTOM20 at checkout to redeem the 20% price drop. Shipping fees vary by location and product at DODOcase.

The iPhone 13 options, for example, typically start from $54.95 (depending on your personal design choices), but are now starting at $43.96 for Black Friday using the code above. You start by choosing your silhouette, or base case design, and then jump into the online editor and take it from there. You can learn more about the new DODOcase iPhone 13 lineup, as well as the customizer right here.

The same goes for both previous-generation and 2021 model iPad cases, all of which you can browse through on this landing page.

And the iPhone 13 Black Friday accessory deals don’t stop there. You’ll find a list of the highlight offers already live for the holidays down below:

More details on custom-designed DODOcases:

A blank canvas is waiting for you…Thousands of different combinations. Multiple leather colors. Sophisticated. Stylish. Custom. Design your iPhone case exactly the way you want it. Book-style exterior handcrafted with high quality fabric and four color options of our premium Pergamena leather spines. Traditional craftsmanship for today’s tech

