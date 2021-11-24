DJI’s Ronin-SC 3-axis DSLR gimbal falls to new all-time low for Thanksgiving at $199

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the DJI Ronin-SC 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer for $199 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $279 or more, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This lightweight gimbal is designed to work with most DSLR and mirrorless cameras. It allows you to easily track action happening as you record and even offers a suite of advanced automated features that make capturing content easier. On top of all of that, it’s easy to handle with the buttons and trigger being simple to reach. Keep reading to find out more.

On a tighter budget? Consider picking up the DJI OM5. This smartphone-focused gimbal can be had for $159, a full $40 below today’s lead deal. While it doesn’t support larger DSLRs, you’ll find the compact nature makes it simple to keep with you at all times. Plus, with the OM5, you’ll be able to leverage some DJI-exclusive features like ActiveTrack and more for capturing some truly cinematic shots.

Speaking of smartphone capture, Moment is the best way to upgrade your mobile photo and video game. Black Friday ushers in up to 40% off Moment mobile photo gear, making now a great time to invest ahead of the holidays. I’ve long been a Moment fan, and we loved its gear in our hands-on review.

More on the DJI Ronin-SC:

Lightweight & Compact – Opening possibilities for filmmakers and content creators in almost any situation, Ronin-SC was built to go anywhere.

Tracks the Action – The Ronin app, and Ronin-SC work together seamlessly to achieve smooth, precise gimbal movement at all times, allowing you to focus more on creating the shot that matches your vision.

Dynamic Stability – Even in action-packed scenes, Ronin-SC gives a perfectly stable shot. Continuous stabilization makes Ronin-SC more effective in fast follows, sudden motions, and even complete changes in direction.

