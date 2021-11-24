This digital light meter measures brightness for $28.50 shipped (Reg. $37, 1-year low)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Dr.meter Digital Light Meter (LX1330B) for $28.49 shipped once the on-page coupon has been clipped. A series of recent price drops paired with the on-page coupon takes more than $8 off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked in over a year. If you’ve ever been curious just how bright the illumination of your space actually is, this digital light meter could be worth having around. It can detect brightness levels anywhere from 0 to 200,000 lux. If you’re unfamiliar with the difference between lux and lumens, a quick explanation is that lumens measure how much light is distributed by a bulb while lux is used to determine the total amount of illumination that falls on a given surface.

If you’re more interested in creating light when the need strikes, check out the Renogy solar-rechargeable flashlight at $17 Prime shipped. Its headlight produces 500 lumens of illumination and the handle has a built-in sidelight. A rechargeable battery allows this unit to be refueled over USB or with an integrated solar panel.

Curious what other tools have went on sale ahead of Black Friday? That question can be quickly answered right here. The most recent series of price drops we’ve spotted are over at Home Depot where you can score up to $599 off DEWALT, Milwaukee, other tool kits.

Dr.meter Digital Light Meter features:

This high-quality digital illuminance/light meter has 4-range settings, 0/200/2,000/20,000/200,000 Lux, for a dynamic metering ability.

With auto zeroing capabilities, you can be sure you’ll always get a reading with pinpoint accuracy, and it will always be fast!

Clearly readable info lets you read Units and Signs easily, and stay informed with the over-range indicator.

