ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostat falls to new low at $141 (Refurb, Orig. $249), more from $120

-
Smart HomeGreen Dealswootecobee
From $120 $141

Today only, Woot is offering HomeKit-enabled ecobee smart thermostats from $120 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the latest SmartThermostat at $140.99. Originally $249, you’d spend $199 to get the SmartThermostat in new condition right now during ecobee’s Black Friday promotion. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

ecobee’s SmartThermostat delivers built-in Alexa and now allows you to leverage native Siri commands for a connected experience all around. On top of that, ecobee ties in with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant for controlling through your favorite smart home ecosystem. ecobee also leverages built-in smarts to help learn your heating and cooling schedule to better tailor when your air or heat turns on to help save some cash throughout the year. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Take a closer look at ecobee’s latest SmartThermostat in our hands-on review, then head below for more.

More refurbished ecobee deals:

We’ve already mentioned it, but if you’re not a fan of refurbished tech then ecobee’s official Black Friday sale is absolutely worth a look. Pricing starts at $60, and our favorite deal there is the same SmartThermostat that we have as our lead above. It’s on sale for $199, which is an all-time low in new condition and down $50 from its regular going rate.

More on the ecobee SmartThermostat:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
woot ecobee

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat hits $199 (Save $50) for...
BLACK+DECKER electric hedge trimmer cuts down on fall c...
Best of Black Friday 2021 – Smart Home: Nest, Nanolea...
Enjoy off-season savings on Kobalt’s 24V cordless str...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Mag Armor iPhone 13 Case...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Black Friday sale live, AirP...
Smartphone Accessories: 10W Qi Charging Stand $13 (Save...
meross HomeKit dimmable smart desk lamps now 40% off st...
Show More Comments