ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostat falls to new low at $141 (Refurb, Orig. $249), more from $120

Today only, Woot is offering HomeKit-enabled ecobee smart thermostats from $120 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the latest SmartThermostat at $140.99. Originally $249, you’d spend $199 to get the SmartThermostat in new condition right now during ecobee’s Black Friday promotion. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

ecobee’s SmartThermostat delivers built-in Alexa and now allows you to leverage native Siri commands for a connected experience all around. On top of that, ecobee ties in with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant for controlling through your favorite smart home ecosystem. ecobee also leverages built-in smarts to help learn your heating and cooling schedule to better tailor when your air or heat turns on to help save some cash throughout the year. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Take a closer look at ecobee’s latest SmartThermostat in our hands-on review, then head below for more.

More refurbished ecobee deals:

We’ve already mentioned it, but if you’re not a fan of refurbished tech then ecobee’s official Black Friday sale is absolutely worth a look. Pricing starts at $60, and our favorite deal there is the same SmartThermostat that we have as our lead above. It’s on sale for $199, which is an all-time low in new condition and down $50 from its regular going rate.

More on the ecobee SmartThermostat:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

