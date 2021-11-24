Enjoy off-season savings on Makita’s 18V LTX brushless trimmer/blower kit at $199 (Save $80)

Amazon is offering the Makita 18V LTX Brushless String Trimmer and Blower Kit for $199 shipped. Down from $279 at Home Depot and Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The blower featured in today’s deal can deliver up to 459 CFM of volume and 116 MPH air velocity. It also packs a “cruise control” lever on the variable speed trigger, allowing you to dial in the perfect speed and then lock it for easier handling. On top of that, the string trimmer spins at up to 6,000 RPM with both high and low buttons for power management. Note: Shipping is delayed by one to two months, but it should arrive in time for next season’s yard work just the same. Keep reading for additional details.

You could save some cash when opting for DEWALT’s 20V MAX blower on Amazon instead. It comes in at $99, though no battery is included. However, it works within the DEWALT 20V battery ecosystem, meaning the drill and tool combo kit you picked up in Home Depot’s sale will function perfectly. If you haven’t taken the dive into DEWALT battery tools yet, then consider BLACK+DECKER’s plug-in blower for $33 on Amazon.

Don’t forget about Greenworks’ Black Friday sale that went live yesterday. Up to 35% in savings is available on various yard tools including mowers, snow blowers, and so much more. Greenworks is a fan-favorite here at 9to5Toys, and now is the best time of the year to cash in on off-season savings for kicking gas and oil to the curb in your yard care routine.

More on the Makita Yard Tool Kit:

Blower with BL Brushless motor delivers up to 459 CFM of air volume and 116 MPH air velocity

Blower features cruise control lever on variable speed trigger for power and run time management

In-line fan design on blower provides better tool balance and improved ergonomics

String Trimmer with BL Brushless Motor delivers up to 6,000 RPM

String trimmer features high/low button for power management

