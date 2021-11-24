Evenflo baby strollers and car seats: Rare deals from $136 in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Evenflo strollers, car seats, and more for your little monsters. Deals are beginning to sell out here, so jump in now. The Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon is now marked down from $239.59 shipped. Regularly up to $380 and more recently sitting in the $317 range, this is a new 2021 low on some colorways and the second-best price on the Adventurer model. For comparison, they are selling for $317 over at Target right now. “Push or pull, decide on the fly” with the Pivot Xplore’s flippable handle rig while the UPF 50-plus canopy shields your little one(s) from the sun. An easy access basket to hold all of your child care essentials can be rotated into the wagon and out of the way if there is only one baby on-board and there’s a handy “table for two” to hold drinks and snacks. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Target. More details and Evenflo early Black Friday deals below.

Anyone with a baby in the house should definitely be heading right over to Amazon’s early Black Friday baby section. With deals starting from $7.50 Prime shipped or less, you’ll find just about anything you might still need marked down ahead of Black Friday including car seats, diapers, baby monitors, high-chairs, toy sets, baby bottle cleaning gear, and even up to 20% off the Philips Avent sterilizers and bottles.

But if you’re a fan of or are interested in the Evenflo Amazon sale mentioned above, don’t hesitate as the deals are beginning to sell out here. Pricing starts from $136 shipped with loads of strollers and car seats (as well as bundle options) on tap and you can browse through everything right here.

Just be sure to check out the Pottery Barn Kids x Nuna collaboration and the Lovevery Montessori toys that are perfect for holiday gifting.

More on the Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon:

Meet the new, ultimate ride-share stroller, Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon. This new riding experience provides extended use by accommodating 1 or 2 kids up to 5 years old. The Pivot Xplore easily transforms from a stroller to a wagon by flipping the handle. This gives parents the ability to push as a stroller, or pull as a wagon. Get even more versatility with the toddler seat and car seat adapter(sold separately). Pile all your stuff in and ride on out.

