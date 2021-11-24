Home Depot takes up to $599 off DEWALT, Milwaukee, other tool kits for Thanksgiving week

With Black Friday on the horizon, Home Depot today is rolling out a new collection of discounts across a wide range of tools, combo kits, and more. Shipping is free across the board, with in-store pickup also being available on many of the items, too. Ranging from massive bundles at up to $599 off that include all of the tools you’ll need to outfit a weekend warrior setup to some entry-level packages starting at $99 for DIYers who are just starting out, you’ll find all of the major brands included like DEWALT, Milwaukee, RYOBI, and more. Delivering even deeper price cuts than we saw at the start of the month, you can head below for all of our top picks.

Home Depot early Black Friday savings:

The deals also continue from there into the entire sale, which you should definitely check out right here. All of the other DIY-focused discounts are now going live ahead of Black Friday at the end of the week, and our tools guide is the place to be for keeping an eye on the best of the best.

DEWALT 20V MAX 7-Tool ToughSystem Kit features:

This 20V MAX Cordless Compact 7-Tool Combo Kit includes one 4 Ah battery and two compact 2 Ah batteries. It’s a versatile kit, featuring our a brushless hammer drill which is lightweight and compact for big jobs in tight spaces. The impact driver has a 2-speed transmission with up to 1500 RPMs for a range of fastening and drilling applications. Cut 2×4 lumber at a 45-degree angle in a single pass using the Circular Saw with included 6-1/2 in. Carbide Blade.

