OtterBox’s MagSafe car mounts fall to new Amazon lows from $28 (Save 30%)

While you can still save on a collection of first-party Apple MagSafe accessories for Black Friday, Amazon is now discounting the OtterBox Dash and Windshield MagSafe Car Mount to $34.97 shipped. Marking only the second notable discount we’ve seen from its usual $50 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings while dropping to an Amazon all-time low. Bringing MagSafe to your ride, this car mount arrives with a suction cup base and telescoping arm for positioning your smartphone in-view. While there’s no passthrough charging (which may be a feature for you wired CarPlay users), this is compatible with both iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 smartphones. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, and at an even more affordable price point at that, the Air Vent version of OtterBox’s MagSafe Car Mount is marked down, too. Currently sitting at $27.97 via Amazon, today’s offer is the same 30% off as you’ll find on the lead deal, delivering a new all-time low from its $40 going rate. This model arrives with much of the same MagSafe support found above, but with an air vent design that clips onto your car’s AC exhaust.

While you won’t find any car mounts in Apple’s stable of official accessories, there are a handful of MagSafe chargers and cases on sale right now. Ranging from new cases for your iPhone 13 to chargers, power banks, and other gear, you’ll find pricing starting from $32.

OtterBox MagSafe Car Mount featues:

Bringing your phone along on a drive is a snap with the OtterBox Performance Car Dash & Windshield Mount for MagSafe. The Performance Car Dash & Windshield Mount is a handy addition to your OtterBox case or phone that works with Apple MagSafe technology. The easily adjustable mount clicks your phone into place and holds it securely wherever the road takes you. Make the Performance Car Dash & Windshield Mount a must-have in your OtterBox MagSafe accessories collection.

