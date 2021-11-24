Amazon offers up to $300 off JOOLA ping pong tables, paddles, more from $12 for Black Friday

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is outfitting your game room with up to $300 off ping-pong tables, accessories, table tennis rackets, and more. One standout is the JOOLA Inside 15 Ping Pong Table at $314.28 shipped. Regularly up to $400, this is $2 below the previous Amazon 2021 low and the best price we can find. The JOOLA Inside 15 currently sells for $361 over at Walmart, for comparison. This is a great mid-tier option that’s robust enough to feel like you have the real thing without spending a fortune. Features include the regulation-size 15mm MDF table top that takes “approximately 10 minutes” to setup out of the box, a convenient net clamp system, and lockable casters to you can easily wheel it in and out of place. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 500 Walmart customers. More JOOLA table tennis deals below.

You’re going to need some table tennis balls to get up and running, good thing the 120-pack of JOOLA balls is now $16.96 Prime shipped, down from the regular $20, in today’s early Black Friday sale. You’ll be set for years to come and never need to worry about having to score some later (unless you’re particularly reckless with them anyway).

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s table tennis event for deals on paddles, accessories, game room add-ons, and much more from $12. And if you’re looking for a seriously gorgeous outdoor solution, the JOOLA Berkshire Table is now marked down a solid $300 from the usual $2,000 for a new Amazon all-time low.

Another great way to get the family gathered up for game night is with the plethora of Monopoly board game deals we are tracking for the holidays. Starting from $8, both Amazon and Walmart are offering up some of the best deals of the year, including some new all-time lows, on a giant selection of Monopoly editions from Baby Yoda and Animal Crossing to Spider-Man and the classics.

More on the JOOLA Inside 15:

JOOLA – AN OLYMPIC TABLE TENNIS BRAND TRUSTED FOR 60+ YEARS: Launched in the 1950s, JOOLA has been the proud sponsor of the biggest tournaments in the world, Including the Olympics, World Championships, and US Open. Equipment designed for all levels.

15mm MDF SURFACE TOURNAMENT QUALITY AT HOME: The JOOLA Inside Table Tennis Table is a competition grade, regulation size indoor ping pong table, perfect for playing in your home, office, or recreation center.

EASY AND QUICK ASSEMBLY: Set up this top-performing table tennis table in approximately 10 minutes out of the box. The tournament-grade regulation size 72″ ping pong net set has a convenient clamp system for quickly attaching and removing from the table.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!