Rocketbook’s reusable smart notebooks hit new lows in Amazon’s Black Friday sale from $24.50

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off the Rocketbook Panda planners and notebooks. A wonderful investment and gift option for folks that like their handwritten notes and doodles, you can also just beam all of the content to the cloud and then wipe them clean with a damp cloth to start over. You can now score the Rocketbook Panda Planner in Executive-size from $24.50 or the slightly larger Letter-size at $29.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $37, this is a solid 30% price drop on both and a new 2021 Amazon low on just about all colorways. This planners feature various sections to organize your life or just for dropping down new ideas and sketches, all of which can be sent to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email, and much more. They also come with a nice Pilot Frixion pen and a Microfiber cloth to complete the package. More details below.

If the smart features and reusable nature of the Rocketbooks above aren’t getting you excited, scoop up one of Amazon’s vintage-style notebooks for $8 Prime shipped instead. A perfect little stocking stuffer or add-on gift, the hardcover, 240-page notebook features “archival-quality” paper and one of those elastic closure bookmarks, making for a great little no-frills notebook gift idea that won’t break the bank.

But it is Black Friday after all, so if you’re looking for an even more high-tech solution for your notes and sketches (and a million other things), Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro is now up to $250 off for some of the best prices yet. Offers start from $750 and you can get all of the details right here, just be sure to visit our Apple deal hub for even more big-time price drops.

More on the Rocketbook Panda Planner:

THE LAST PLANNER YOU’LL EVER BUY – the Rocketbook Panda Planner is erasable and reusable so you never need to waste paper ever again.

BECOME HAPPIER & MORE PRODUCTIVE – This official collaboration between Rocketbook and Panda Planner brings the Panda system that leverages scientific research to help you become the best version of you.

DIGITAL APP & CLOUD INTEGRATION – Save digital versions of your planner pages to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android.

