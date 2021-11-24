Never buy ice again with this stainless steel maker at $94 shipped (New low, Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the Silonn Stainless Steel Ice Maker for $93.99 shipped. Typically priced at $120, today’s deal takes $26 off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. If you love having your drinks chilled or simply never want to pay for ice again, this offer could be worth snatching up. It features a 2-liter water tank that when kept full is able to produce up to 26 pounds of ice in 24 hours. Owners can choose between two ice cube sizes and a quiet design ensures that “noise is lower than 35 decibels.” It takes just six minutes for the first nine ice cubes to be made.

Opt to make unique-looking ice cubes instead when you grab a couple of Ticent trays instead. You’ll spend much less at $15 Prime shipped and you’ll be able to opt for sphere- or block-shaped ice cubes in your drink. These are bound to look great in alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks alike.

And if you’re on the hunt for kitchen-friendly deals right now, our home goods guide is a great place to start. Not long ago we posted COSORI’s variable temperature gooseneck kettle there and it’s now priced at $51. It offers five precise presets, allowing you to easily dial in the ideal temperature for coffee, tea, and more.

Silonn Stainless Steel Ice Maker features:

Fast Ice Making: The Silonn ice maker only takes 7 minutes to make 9 bullet-shaped ice cubes. Fill 2L of water into the water tank, maximum ice capacity can reach 26 pounds in 24 hours.

Two Sizes of Ice Cubes: You can make two different sizes of ice cubes. Small ice cubes can chill seafood and beer keeping it fresh and cold. Large ice cubes are more suitable for beverages to achieve a rapid cooling effect.

