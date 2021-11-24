UGREEN’s Apple-friendly accessory lineup falls as low as $7 Prime shipped (Up to 44% off)

The official UGREEN storefront at Amazon has discounted a wide variety of its Apple-friendly accessories by as much as 44% off ahead of Black Friday. Our top pick is the UGREEN USB-C to 4K 60Hz HDMI Adapter for $8.96 shipped. Typically priced at $13, today’s deal shaves 31% off and marks a return to the lowest offer we have tracked just once before. This handy adapter is ready to convert a USB-C port into HDMI with as little fuss as possible. It works with compatible Android devices, iPads, MacBooks, and the list goes on. Despite having such a compact design, this offering is able to deliver a crisp 4K picture that’s paired with a 60Hz refresh rate. Continue reading to find more discounted UGREEN gear that is up to 44% off.
USB-C hubs:
- 6-in-1 USB-C Hub: $27 (Reg. $33)
- 6-in-1 USB-C Hub: $26 (Reg. $30)
- Clip the on-page 20% off coupon
- 6-in-1 USB-C Hub: $22 (Reg. $25)
- Clip the on-page 20% off coupon
- 7-in-1 USB-C Hub: $36 (Reg. $46)
- Clip the on-page $10 off coupon
- 10-in-1 USB-C Hub: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Clip the on-page $10 off coupon
USB adapters:
- Dual USB-C to USB-A Adapter: $7 (Reg. $10)
- USB-C to Ethernet Adapter: $16 (Reg. $19)
- Clip the on-page 15% off coupon
- Bluetooth Adapter: $10 (Reg. $12)
- Clip the on-page 15% off coupon
- USB-C to Ethernet Adapter: $15 (Reg. $18)
- Clip the on-page 15% off coupon
More accessories:
- Tablet Stand
- Black: $10 (Reg. $12)
- White: $10 (Reg. $12)
- HiTune Bluetooth Earbuds: $27 (Reg. $36)
- Clip the on-page 25% off coupon
- HiTune T1 True Wireless Earbuds: $23 (Reg. $36)
- Clip the on-page $13 off coupon
- View all…
UGREEN USB-C to 4K 60Hz HDMI Adapter features:
- The premium USB C HDMI 2.0 Adapter supports 4K@60Hz high-definition resolution, letting you get vibrant visuals on a larger screen. Advanced VL100 & PS176 chipsets significantly ensure stable signal transmission and avoid picture delay or flickering.
- Just plug & play, no driver or software installation, easily delivers presentations, documents, photos, videos, games and web pages from your Type-C devices to an external HDMI monitor/TV, even at no Wi-Fi circumstance. Support both mirror and extend mode that enables you to operate multitasking and get productivity and entertainment simultaneously.
