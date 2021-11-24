UGREEN’s Apple-friendly accessory lineup falls as low as $7 Prime shipped (Up to 44% off)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesUGREEN
44% off From $7

The official UGREEN storefront at Amazon has discounted a wide variety of its Apple-friendly accessories by as much as 44% off ahead of Black Friday. Our top pick is the UGREEN USB-C to 4K 60Hz HDMI Adapter for $8.96 shipped. Typically priced at $13, today’s deal shaves 31% off and marks a return to the lowest offer we have tracked just once before. This handy adapter is ready to convert a USB-C port into HDMI with as little fuss as possible. It works with compatible Android devices, iPads, MacBooks, and the list goes on. Despite having such a compact design, this offering is able to deliver a crisp 4K picture that’s paired with a 60Hz refresh rate. Continue reading to find more discounted UGREEN gear that is up to 44% off.

USB-C hubs:

USB adapters:

More accessories:

For more deals like this, make sure to routinely check our Mac accessories guide. And if you’re specifically on the hunt for Apple-branded gear, we’ve got all of the latest markdowns right here. You can also brush up on the best Black Friday offers in our dedicated hub.

UGREEN USB-C to 4K 60Hz HDMI Adapter features:

  • The premium USB C HDMI 2.0 Adapter supports 4K@60Hz high-definition resolution, letting you get vibrant visuals on a larger screen. Advanced VL100 & PS176 chipsets significantly ensure stable signal transmission and avoid picture delay or flickering.
  • Just plug & play, no driver or software installation, easily delivers presentations, documents, photos, videos, games and web pages from your Type-C devices to an external HDMI monitor/TV, even at no Wi-Fi circumstance. Support both mirror and extend mode that enables you to operate multitasking and get productivity and entertainment simultaneously.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
UGREEN

About the Author

Smartphone Accessories: Anker MagSafe Lite Charger $10 ...
Smartphone Accessories: 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank $3...
Black Friday 2021 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs,...
Smartphone Accessories: Belkin MagSafe Charger $20 (Sav...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Mag Armor iPhone 13 Case...
Smartphone Accessories: Millennium Falcon 10W Qi Charge...
UGREEN’s new 25W USB-C adapter refuels iPhone 13 ...
Satechi takes up to extra 30% off latest MagSafe charge...
Show More Comments