UGREEN’s Apple-friendly accessory lineup falls as low as $7 Prime shipped (Up to 44% off)

The official UGREEN storefront at Amazon has discounted a wide variety of its Apple-friendly accessories by as much as 44% off ahead of Black Friday. Our top pick is the UGREEN USB-C to 4K 60Hz HDMI Adapter for $8.96 shipped. Typically priced at $13, today’s deal shaves 31% off and marks a return to the lowest offer we have tracked just once before. This handy adapter is ready to convert a USB-C port into HDMI with as little fuss as possible. It works with compatible Android devices, iPads, MacBooks, and the list goes on. Despite having such a compact design, this offering is able to deliver a crisp 4K picture that’s paired with a 60Hz refresh rate. Continue reading to find more discounted UGREEN gear that is up to 44% off.

The premium USB C HDMI 2.0 Adapter supports 4K@60Hz high-definition resolution, letting you get vibrant visuals on a larger screen. Advanced VL100 & PS176 chipsets significantly ensure stable signal transmission and avoid picture delay or flickering.

Just plug & play, no driver or software installation, easily delivers presentations, documents, photos, videos, games and web pages from your Type-C devices to an external HDMI monitor/TV, even at no Wi-Fi circumstance. Support both mirror and extend mode that enables you to operate multitasking and get productivity and entertainment simultaneously.

