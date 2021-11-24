Withings Steel HR/Sport hybrid smartwatches with 25-day battery life now start at $120

Amazon is offering the Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch for $119.95 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $180 at Amazon with today’s deal marking a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked. Designed to offer both function and form, Withings’ hybrid smartwatch is perfect for keeping tabs on your fitness goals as well as a night on the town. It tracks your heart rate day and night, and there’s even automatic sleep monitoring in tow. With the ability to last up to 25 days on a single charge, the Withings Steel HR is made to last nearly a month before it’s time to plug back in. Take a closer look at the Withings health suite of products in our hands-on review. Keep reading for additional Withings deals.

We’re also tracking the Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch at $139.95 shipped. This saves you $60 from its normal $200 going rate and also matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Upgrading to the Sport version of Withings’ Steel HR hybrid smartwatch also brings in things like VO2 max estimations and a sportier design overall. In the end though, it still delivers a similar overall smart experience and 25 day battery life, making either model a fantastic investment if you’re someone who wants a solid smartwatch experience without sacrificing style.

The Withings deals don’t stop there however. We’re also tracking scales and more on sale from $22.50 for Black Friday. Our favorite is the Body+ HealthKit smart scale, which connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network delivering a solid experience all around. I own this scale and love that it automatically records everything for me right into Apple Health. Down to $60.50 right now from its normal $100 going rate, it’s hard to deny the value available this holiday season.

More on the Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch:

  • DAY & OVERNIGHT HEART RATE – Enjoy heart rate tracking day & night plus continuous tracking during workouts.
  • DAILY ACTIVITY TRACKING – Automatically counts steps, calories and distance.
  • AUTOMATIC SLEEP MONITORING – Wake to a Sleep Score based on light & deep sleep cycles, interruptions, depth & regularity.
  • MULTISPORT TRACKING – Tracks 30+ sports and maps your session with distance, elevation and pace via connected GPS.

