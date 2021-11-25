Acer, Dell, Thule, and other bags or sleeves have fallen as low as $7.50 (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering the Acer Predator Rolltop Jr. White Backpack for $39.68 shipped. For comparison, this bag generally sells for $50, leaving you with over 20% in savings while also delivering the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. With room for a 16-inch gaming laptop, this sleek-looking backpack is ready for a wide variety of powerful PCs, MacBooks, and more. It boasts a standout style that’s paired with water-resistant fabric, a padded interior, and comfortable shoulder harness. A unique smoke white colorway graces the exterior of this bag, helping it quickly stand out in a sea of competition. Continue reading to find more solutions made by Acer, Thule, Dell, and others.

More bags and sleeves:

Add a USB-C hub, some dongles, and more to your new bag at an affordable price now that a nice selection of the UGREEN portfolio has fallen as low as $7. The list of offers is quite lengthy, so its definitely worth peeking at to see if anything is well-suited to fit your needs. Once finished there, swing by our Black Friday hub to see the most notable offers yet.

Acer Predator Rolltop Jr. White Backpack features:

  • Rolltop Backpack for 15.6″ Laptop
  • Roll-up Flexibility for Easy Storage
  • Water-Resistant Fabric
  • Padded Interior and Pockets
  • Comfortable Shoulder Harness

