Amazon tablets up to 50% off for Thanksgiving: Fire HD 10, kids, and more from $35

We are now tracking some huge Amazon Thanksgiving Fire HD tablet deals with some of the best prices ever. Amazon is now offering its 2021 model Fire HD 10 tablet for $74.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a solid $75 price drop, $15 below our previous mention, and the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Alongside the 32GB of storage capacity, this model features 50% more RAM than the previous-generation iterations as well as 12-hour battery life, expandable storage up to 1TB, and more. A great option for casual app use or as a couch companion for the whole family, the Fire HD 10 tablet has a 10.1-inch 1080p display with more than 2 million pixels and quick access access to the best streaming services like “Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more.” You can learn more about the voice command-ready Fire HD 10 tablet in our hands-on review. More Fire HD tablet deals below from $35.

Make sure you check out the new all-time low now live on Amazon’s smart home display hub, the Echo Show 5 2nd Generation model, that’s now marked down to $45 ahead of Black Friday. This is 47% off the going rate and easily the best price we have tracked directly from Amazon. More details here and bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deal hub for more.

Fast and responsive – powerful octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM. 50% more RAM than previous generation.

Long-lasting 12-hour battery and 32 or 64 GB internal storage. Add up to 1 TB with microSD (sold separately).

Brighter display – Vivid 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display is 10% brighter than previous generation, with more than 2 million pixels.

Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).

