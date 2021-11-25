Amazon offers outerwear up to 30% off with deals from $35, today only

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering Wantdo Outerwear up to 30% off and deals from $35 shipped. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Men’s Mountain Waterproof Ski Jacket for $55.92 shipped. This jacket is regularly priced at $80 and today’s rate is the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year. You can choose from 23 fun color options and the material is machine washable to stay looking nice for years to come. This style is wind and rain resistant, making it a perfect option for winter sports and it has a padded insulation to help keep you warm. It also features an array of pockets for storage as well as a built-in snow skirt that connects with pants that helps to keep out wind gusts. Find additional deals below.

Our top picks include:

Looking for even more deals? The Carhartt Black Friday Deals are live and offering up to 50% off outerwear, sweatshirts, boots, and more.

Mountain Waterproof Ski Jacket features:

Stay Dry & Comfortable- The outer shell of this ski jacket for men has a waterproof index of 10,000mm.

The premium warm insulation padding on this men’s snowboarding jacket provides excellent insulation.

With several exterior pockets and 1 interior pocket, this winter jacket lets you conveniently bring your keys, wallet, phone, and other essentials wherever you go.

