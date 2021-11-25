BN-LINK’s outdoor Wi-Fi smart plug brings voice control to your Christmas lights at $14, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, BN-LINK via Amazon is offering a selection of its Wi-Fi and remote-controlled smart plugs at up to 30% off. Our favorite pick from the sale is the Triple Wi-Fi Outdoor Smart Plug at $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, you’re saving the full 30% here with today’s discount marking a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. Compatible with Alexa and Assistant out of the box, this BN-LINK smart plug allows you to easily control your outdoor Christmas lights with voice commands or smart home automations this holiday season. While the plugs don’t work independently of each other, that likely won’t matter quite as much as most Christmas decorations are turned on or off all at the same time. Looking for additional smart plug deals for both indoors and outside? Keep reading to see what else is on sale today.

For other ways to upgrade your smart home, we have a dedicated guide that’s easy to browse and is constantly updated. Not only that, but our Black Friday landing page is a must-see for all the other discounts that we find over the next few days, so be sure to bookmark it and check back frequently.

[HANDS FREE]: Three smart outlets turn on and off simultaneously. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control (Alexa and Google device sold separately)

[CONVENIENT]: Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the app or by simply giving voice commands to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. No Hub Required

[SMART SCHEDULES]: Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically power most heavy duty electronics on and off as needed, like setting lights to come on at dusk or turn off at sunrise.

