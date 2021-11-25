Calphalon’s attractive kitchen gear 46% off for Black Friday: Espresso, toaster, more from $45

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 46% off Calphalon’s attractive and rarely discounted kitchenware. One standout here is the Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine for $419.99 shipped. Regularly $600 or more, this is at least $180 off, matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked a couple times before today, and the best we can find. A built-in bean grinder and steam wand frother are joined by a 15-Bar Italian pump to bring some delicious espresso-based beverages to your kitchen arsenal. Pre-Programmed settings for double shots, hot water on-demand, and more, alongside the sizable price drop, make this an easy consideration for your upcoming holiday gifting needs as well. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Costco. More Calphalon Black Friday deals below.

More Calphalon Black Friday deals:

One your gorgeous Calphalon setup has been completed above, you might want to dive into the live Black Friday Instant Pot offers for some of the best prices of the year. Deals are coming and going in the Instant Pot world but you can get a better look at what’s on tap in our previous roundup.

More on the Calphalon Black Friday deals:

15-Bar Italian pump delivers the right amount of pressure for maximum flavor extraction and produces a beautiful layer of crema for your Espresso Freshly grind your beans to your preference With the integrated conical burr mill Grinder with 30 adjustable grind settings Pre-programmed settings for single and double shots, and dial interface for selecting steam, or hot water Includes single- and double-shot single wall filter Baskets

