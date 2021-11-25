Bundle DJI’s new Mini SE drone with an extra battery and other gear at $356 ($480 value)

As part of its Black Friday DealZone, B&H is now offering the DJI Mini SE with Outdoor Accessory Combo Kit for $355.95 shipped. Everything in this package would normally run you $480, with today’s offer delivering the best value we’ve seen to date. This is also one of the first promotions so far on the drone, too. Weighing in at under 249 grams, the DJI Mini SE arrives as a notable way for first time pilots to see what all of the fuss around quadcopters has been about. Alongside its 30-minute flight time, you’re also looking at a 2.7K camera supplemented by a 3-axis gimbal to pair with a folding design and bundled controller. Go get all of the details on the Mini SE in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Alongside the quadcopter itself featured above, this discounted package also includes a series of additional accessories. Most notably, there’s a second battery that gives you another 30 minutes of flight alongside a Nanuk hardcover case, SanDisk 128GB microSD card, and more. It’s also worth noting that this promotion is a much better value than the competing Adorama price cut right now, too.

If all of the extra accessories don’t really seem worth the added value they bring, going with the DJI Mini SE all by itself at $299 is still pretty hard to beat. As appreciated as those add-ons will likely be for pilots just getting started, this gives you an even more affordable way to put a drone under the tree come December.

DJI Mini SE features:

The Mini SE with Outdoor Accessory Combo Kit from B&H includes a DJI Mini SE drone, an extra flight battery, a hard-shell case, a landing pad, landing gear extensions, a 128GB microSD card, and a propeller holder. Altogether, this kit is designed to give you the ability to safely take the Mini SE into rugged outdoor terrain and enjoy longer shoots when you’re there. From your backyard to the forest, the Mini SE can capture stunning videos at up to 2.7K resolution and crisp, vibrant stills at 12MP.

