Save 30% or more on Greenworks electric mowers, chainsaws, much more from $35

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is taking at least 30% off a collection of Greenworks outdoor tools headlined by this 40V 17-inch Battery-powered Mower at $199 shipped. Down from $280, you’re looking at the best price to date at $39 under our previous mention. If you’ll still be relying on gas and oil to handle the yard care routine come next spring, today’s discount is finally here to change that. This Greenworks 40V mower arrives with a 17-inch cutting deck and pairs with a 4Ah battery to provide 60 minutes of cutting per charge. A 2-in-1 design completes the package, allowing it to handle bagging or mulching. Head below for all of our other top picks.

Other notable Greenworks tools:

Thanksgiving Day has arrived and if you haven’t already been keeping up with all of the best discounts this week, our hub here is certainly worth a look. We breakdown all of the best deals across a variety of product categories to help you sift through all of the action and get the most notable savings for Black Friday.

Greenworks 40V 17-inch Mower features:

The universal 40V battery system powers more than 25 products and provides gas-like performance with ample running time for normal yard projects. Includes (1) Max Capacity 4 AH – 40V Lithium Battery. 17 inch deck is versatile and light weight. 2-in-1 feature offers rear bagging and mulching capability for multiple use.

