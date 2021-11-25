Hot Wheels, Polly Pocket, and Barbie gifts are live from just $3 for Thanksgiving (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off a massive collection of kids’ toys from Hot Wheels tracks and cars to Polly Pocket play sets, super popular Barbie dolls, and more. One standout is the Amazon exclusive Hot Wheels Track Builder Total Turbo Takeover Track Set for $28.69 shipped. Regularly $45 and typically sitting in the $40 to $43 range for most of this year, this is a new 2021 Amazon low and the best price we can find. In fact, it has only gone for less (by about $2) twice in the last 2 years. If you have a Hot Wheels fan on your list, this is a wonderful option with the two-way booster to launch the included die-cast car through the two quick kick loops for action-oriented, 360-degree stunt action. Plus you’ll find even more of those little Hot Wheels cars for you to accidentally step on discounted down below. Hit the fold for even more kids’ Thanksgiving toy deals.

Black Friday Mattel and Fisher-Price toy sale:

Have some bigger kids (or yourself) to scoop some toys up for instead? Now’s the best time of year to score some LEGO building kits for you and the kids with huge price drops from $6 on LEGO Art sets, Star Wars builds, and much more right here.

More on the Hot Wheels Track Builder Takeover Track Set:

Set can be configured in multiple ways.

All new two-way booster delivers several ways to play and launch cars.

Includes car-activated and action-oriented stunts.

2 quick kick loops feature classic 360-degree action.

Comes with 1 Hot Wheels die-cast car

