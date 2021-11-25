Kwikset’s Halo Wi-Fi smart lock supports 250 unique codes and voice control at $180 or less

Amazon is now offering the Kwikset Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $179.98 shipped. Also at Lowe’s, where those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $170.98. Down from $230, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked since April when it fell to around $160 or so. If you’ve been wanting to add a Wi-Fi-enabled smart lock to your front door, the Kwikset Halo is a great choice all around. Not only does it tie into Alexa and Assistant for voice control and automations, but it also features up to 250 custom user codes that can be set. Each code can be enabled, disabled, or scheduled for use so that way family and friends can only access your home when you want them to. On top of that, the key slot can be re-keyed with Kwikset’s unique technology in seconds, ensuring nobody can access your home unless you want them to. Head below for more.

Are you on a tighter budget? Well, the Kwikset Premis HomeKit-enabled Touchscreen Smart Lock is a great alternative at $161 on Amazon. It offers a similar overall experience to today’s lead deal, though it doesn’t support Android devices, which is something that might not let it work in your specific setup.

For a completely hidden solution, Level Bolt works with HomeKit as well and is on sale for $149 right now. Level Bolt hides inside of your door while still delivering voice-enabled smart home control. There are a few options on sale for Black Friday, so you can really outfit your door with the perfect lock to allow guests to access your home this holiday season.

More on the Kwikset Halo Smart Lock:

Wi-Fi enabled: Kwikset Halo smart lock is a Wi-Fi connected door lock that connects directly to your home Wi-Fi network and smartphone for a secure smart home that does not require a third party smart home hub, panel or subscription

250 customer user codes: Create up to 250 unique user codes for friends, family, or guests that you can disable, or delete from the Kwikset App; Set schedules for custom user codes from your smartphone using the Kwikset app as well

Receive notifications: Receive notifications of your lock’s activity and view the lock event history from your smartphone using the Kwikset app

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!