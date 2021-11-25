LEVOIT’s Google Assistant 300S Air Purifier hits all-time low at $103 (Reg. $150) + more from $34

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering the LEVOIT Smart Core 300S Air Purifier for $102.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a new Amazon all-time low for the holidays and the lowest price we have ever tracked on this smart model since it launched in August with a debut price drop at $130. Now with Google Assistant and Alexa on-board, you can use voice commands or your smartphone to control the purifying action, check the air quality in your home from anywhere, or get a look at the filter status. Speaking of which, you’ll find H13 HEPA filtration that “removes 99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, and smoke particles in your house” with an optional auto-mode to accomodate various situations without you needing to do a thing. Head below for loads more Black Friday air purifier deals from $34.

Black Friday air purifier deals:

***Note: Some of the early Black Friday air purifier deals below have dropped in price slightly more.

More on the LEVOIT Smart Core 300S:

Easy Solutions for Health Problems: Suffering from allergies, asthma, dry throats, runny noses, and itchy skin? Core 300S offers you H13 True HEPA Filter! It removes 99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, and smoke particles in your house – an easy way to get rid of allergic problems!

Anywhere, Anytime: Want to know about air quality in your home? Whether you are cooking, exercising, or away from home, you can always ask Alexa or Google Assistant or use the free Vesync app to check indoor/outdoor AQI, remotely control, and check filter life anytime you want!

