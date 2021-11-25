Netatmo Outdoor Floodlight Camera works with HomeKit Secure Video at $240 (Save $90), more

Amazon is now offering the Netatmo Outdoor Smart Floodlight Camera for $239.99 shipped. Down from the usual $330 going rate through 2021, today’s offer amounts to $90 in savings while beating our previous mention by $51 in order to mark a new all-time low. Having just been updated with HomeKit Secure Video earlier this spring, Netatmo’s smart home security camera delivers 1080p recording to your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup alongside some other tricks that are up its sleeve. The weather-resistant housing also has an integrated floodlight that pairs with a 105-dB siren to help bring some extra peace of mind into the equation. Head below for more.

Also seeing quite the notable discount, the Netatmo HomeKit Weather Station has dropped to $120.10 at Amazon. Beating our previous mention by $9, this one typically sells in the $150 price range and is now down to the best price of the year. Pairing both indoor and outdoor modules, this Netatmo weather station delivers hyperlocal readings to your Siri or Alexa setup for tracking everything from temperature inside and outside the house to air quality, pressure, and even noise levels.

Amongst all of the other savings this week, our smart home guide is absolutely packed with discounts ahead of Black Friday. Ranging from markdowns on smart speakers from the likes of Amazon and Google to add-on lights, smart locks, and really any other piece of connected gear, you'll find some of the best prices of the year across the assortment right here.

Netatmo Outdoor Smart Camera features:

The Netatmo Smart Outdoor Camera can distinguish people, animals and cars and gives you access to all its features without charging any subscription fees. Receive alerts in real time and take action if an intruder trespasses your property. The Camera alerts you via your smartphone when an unknown person or vehicle is detected on your property. The Smart Outdoor Camera has a built-in smart lighting system and is easy to install by replacing an existing light.

