NutriBullet’s 600W Personal Blender hits Amazon low at $40 + more from $15 (Up to $100 off)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering the NutriBullet 600W Personal Blender for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, and sometimes as much as $55 at Amazon, this one is currently marked down to $41.50 at Walmart and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s holiday deal is also the lowest we have ever tracked directly from Amazon. You’ll find some personal blenders on sale below starting from $15, but none quite as powerful as this one. Perfect for your daily protein shake, frozen smoothie, or meal and sauce preparations, this is a great option for folks that don’t need a full-size machine. A 600-watt motor is joined by a 24-ounce on-the-cup go with the matching lid alongside stainless steel blades and a BPA-free design. Rated 4+ stars from an impressive 11,800 Walmart customers. Head below for loads more holiday blender deals from $15.

Alongside this morning’s new Thanksgiving Calphalon event at up to $180 off, the simplehuman Black Friday sale is now in full swing. The brand’s beautiful and particularly intelligent homewares rarely ever go on sale, but we are now tracking sizable price drops on the smart sensor trash cans, touch-free soap dispensers, motion-activated makeup mirrors, and more starting from $42 right here.

The original Nutri Bullet has everything you need to take that first step toward a healthier lifestyle. Its secret weapon Nutrient extraction: the fine blending that turns ordinary food into superfood. Nutri Bullet’s sharp blades and powerful 600-Watt motor effortlessly blend fruits, vegetables, liquids and so much more into nutritious smoothies, simply and deliciously delivering key nutrients to your body. Just push, twist and blend to make almost any smoothie in under 60 seconds.

